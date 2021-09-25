Illinois State Police investigate homicide, shooting that happened Friday

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Illinois State Police are investigating a homicide and a shooting involving an officer.

The homicide happened in the 5500 block of Avon Place in Washington Park, Illinois. The shooting involving an officer happened in the area of 25th Street and Argonne Drive in East St. Louis, according to a press release from the Illinois State Police Department.

Washington Park Police heard shots being fired when they were in the area of Illinois Route 111 and Bunkum Road Friday, Sept. 24, around 12:35 a.m.

An officer later attempted to stop a vehicle that matched the description of the offending vehicle, the press release states. The vehicle fled to the area of 25th Street and Argonne Drive where the occupants fired shots at a Washington Park Police officer.

The officer then returned fire, according to the press release. The officer was not injured and it is unknown if any of the occupants in the offending vehicle were struck.

Caseyville Police assisted Washington Park Police in a pursuit with the offending vehicle. After crossing the Stan Musial Bridge, officers stopped after entering Missouri.

The offending vehicle crashed in the area of 4th Street and Convention Plaza in St. Louis around 2:04 a.m. St. Louis Police took one man into custody, according to the press release.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about the incident, please contact Zone 6 at 618-381-1467 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).