Illinois State Police issues endangered missing person for 14-year-old girl

ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police has issued an endangered missing person advisory for a 14-year-old girl.

Karah Barnett was last seen Tuesday around 5:33 p.m. at 202 Jefferson Street in O’Fallon, Illinois. She left the residence on foot and was wearing a black T-shirt and light blue jeans, according to a press release.

It states that Karah has a condition that puts her in danger.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 200 lbs, has hazel eyes and brown hair. She also wears glasses, has five ear piercings, a tattoo on her left forearm, and has braces.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Karah Barnett should contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545, or call 911.