EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A Belleville, Illinois, man is accused of killing an East St. Louis man back in 2017.

On April 24, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged James O’Neal, 33, with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

The Illinois State Police and U.S. Marshals arrested O’Neal on April 25. O’Neal remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 13, 2017, at the former Norman Owens housing development. Two men, both 21, were shot during an attempted robbery. One of the victims, Phillip Smith, died at the scene. The other man was hospitalized and later released.

Illinois State Police arrested Devonte Lindsey, 20, on Nov. 3, 2017, and Shavon Brownlee, 24, on Nov. 15, 2017, in connection with the shooting. Both Lindsey and Brownlee were convicted and sentenced to state police.