Illinois State Police solve more murders in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Illinois State Police say they’ve seen an increase in the number of murders they’ve been able to solve in East St. Louis.

They plan to share their success Tuesday morning with officials at East St. Louis city hall.

Police credit the positive news to their new Public Safety Enforcement Group. It’s an investigative unit that uses a community-based approach to reducing violent crime.

It’s only been working for a year, but police say it has made a measurable impact on public safety.