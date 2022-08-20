ASHKUM ILLINOIS– A State Trooper was struck by a DUI driver in the town of Ashkum Illinois. On August 20, 2022, at approximately 2:34 a.m., Illinois State Police officials responded to a vehicle involving one of their own on US Route 45 at 5152 S. Road in Kankakee County.

The ISP District 21 Trooper was stationary outside the squad car with emergency lights activated, investigating a prior traffic crash.

The driver of the previously crashed vehicle and the Trooper were standing in front of the squad car. A green Chevrolet TrailBlazer, traveling southbound on US Route 45, failed to yield, striking the rear of the ISP squad car.

The ISP Trooper and the driver of the previously crashed vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured, 24-year-old Austin M. Gray of Chebanse. Grey was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle Causing Injury to Another.

A person who violates Scott’s Law faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.