COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – When it comes to road rage, the Illinois State Police reports drivers are reacting more aggressively and dangerously. A new awareness campaign by the state police aims to save lives.

The campaign is called “Road Rage. Don’t Engage.” Police are offering ways to identify signs of road rage and advice for avoiding conflict.

“I’ve seen some people pull over and let other people by that they thought were reckless,” Belleville resident Todd McArthy said.

He said engaging with someone who is showing signs of road rage is just not worth the risk.

One recent survey ranked Illinois in the top ten of states considered to have the most confrontational drivers. Another survey found reasons for becoming violent were often linked to something like another driver not allowing someone to pass or tailgating.

Belleville resident Jeff Wetzler said he avoids road rage conflicts because you never know what the other person is capable of doing.

“It’s best just to keep on driving; stay out of their way,” he said.