COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Illinois State Police will be increasing patrols and roadside checks this November in Madison and St. Clair Counties. The initiative is an effort to tackle impaired driving, make sure seat belts are buckled, and stop speeding.

There will be special patrols targeting the “fatal four” violations: driving under the influence (DUI), safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, and distracted driving.

Illinois State Police’s goal is to reduce 30% of Illinois traffic fatalities caused by impairment and 35% from speeding. Roadside Safety Checks in Madison and St. Clair Counties will address DUI offenses and other traffic violations.

There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States. Safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year.