DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – Illinois State Police are investigating a crash Friday that involved an officer getting rear-ended during a traffic stop.

Police said the crash happened on Interstate 355 in Lemont, Illinois around 2:20 p.m. An Illinois State Police trooper was inside their squad car with emergency lights activated on a traffic stop when a vehicle hit them from behind. The driver failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle.

The officer and the 24-year-old driver were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated and police said charges are pending. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.