Illinois State University to start Spring semester remotely

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — All Illinois State University (ISU) courses will be held online between Jan. 10-21, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The change comes as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the state, which has led to increasing cases of infection.

In an email sent to students, faculty, and staff, ISU President Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy said the decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of the campus community.

“It is my hope that this updated approach to the spring semester will provide the least disruption possible to our academic environment during this uncertain time,” Kinzy said.

“After so many months, soon to be two years, pandemic fatigue is understandable, but please make every effort to remain diligent in your approach to avoid COVID-19 as you enjoy time with family and friends in the coming weeks.” Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy, ISU PRESIDENT

The major changes are listed below:

All courses will be delivered online between Jan. 10-Jan. 21. Some exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for a small number of specific courses. After January 3, students should regularly monitor their University email address and ReggieNet course pages for additional information.

Illinois State University offices and facilities will reopen as scheduled on Jan. 3, 2022.

In-person teaching and learning will resume on Monday, Jan. 24.

No member of the University community should return to campus if they have tested positive for COVID-19 until the appropriate isolation period has concluded.

Regularly scheduled events will continue with additional mitigation measures implemented where appropriate and feasible. If necessary, events will be subject to cancellation due to updated guidance or mitigation requirements.

Students: All students, regardless of vaccination status, are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test administered by a healthcare provider, taken no more than 3 days prior to returning to campus facilities. Submit results to the secure Patient Health Portal. Students living in close proximity to campus may test at an on-campus testing site within the 3-day period before they return to campus, but appointment times will be limited. Students who are on campus and who have not provided Student Health Services (SHS) with evidence of being fully vaccinated are required to participate in weekly on-campus, saliva-based, COVID-19 testing. Students are also strongly encouraged to obtain and upload proof of a booster vaccine, when they become eligible. Submit booster records as soon as possible to the secure Patient Health Portal. Students living in on-campus housing may return to their residence hall or apartment as previously scheduled. However, students are not required to return to campus during the two-week online instruction period, if all their classes are online. More information about spring move-in will be provided to on-campus students by University Housing Services prior to their arrival. As a reminder, the University is closed from Dec. 23–Jan. 2.

Faculty and Staff: All faculty and staff, regardless of vaccination status, are required to schedule and take an on-campus SHIELD COVID-19 test as soon as possible upon returning to campus, but no more than one week after returning. Faculty and staff who are on campus and who have not provided Student Health Services (SHS) with evidence of being fully vaccinated are required to participate in weekly on-campus, saliva-based, COVID-19 testing. All faculty and staff are also strongly encouraged to obtain and upload proof of a booster vaccine when they become eligible. Submit booster records as soon as possible to the secure Patient Health Portal.

