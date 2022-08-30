ST. LOUIS – The state of Illinois is suing Monsanto and two affiliates over chemicals made at Bayer’s Sauget plant decades ago.

Cancer-causing PCBs were used in paints, caulks, and other products. The EPA banned them in 1979. Illinois’ attorney general accuses Monsanto of purposeful deceit surrounding the dangers those chemicals posed.

Groundwater can’t be used as a source of drinking water in Sauget because of PCB contamination. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the contamination of natural resources.