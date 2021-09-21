Illinois Supreme Court announces eviction order extension

ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Supreme Court has announced an extension for the temporary stay on residential evictions through Oct. 3.

The Illinois Supreme Court has amended Order M.R 30370 with this extension. This extension allows for more rental assistance distribution from Illinois’ Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). CBRAP allows for individuals in need to qualify for up to 12 months of past rent, and three months of future rent for eviction and homelessness prevention.

These amendments were recommended to the Supreme court by the Illinois Judicial Conference’s Court Operations During COVID-19 Task Force.

The eviction order extension coincides with Governor J.B. Pritzker’s moratorium that will expire on Oct. 3.