SPRINGFIELD Ill. – The Illinois Supreme Court is expected to rule Tuesday morning on the ‘SAFE-T Act.’ The controversial state law that among other things, eliminates cash bail.

Illinois lawmakers passed it in 2021 and amended it last November. It was supposed to go into effect January 1 this year, but it was put on hold after 64 counties filed lawsuits, saying it was unconstitutional.

The Illinois Supreme Court heard oral arguments in March.