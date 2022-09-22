SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Millions of Illinois residents are expected to receive an income tax rebate from the state over the next several weeks. But do you qualify, and when might that be coming?

Illinois lawmakers and leaders announced the first wave of tax rebate checks were mailed out on Monday, Sept. 12 as part of The Family Relief Act is a one-time, $1.8 billion plan.

“This $1.8 billion in tax relief is possible because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, funded schools, fixed roads – and through responsible financial decision-making – still found ourselves with a one-time surplus,” said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “There are those who might have sent those funds straight back into the pockets of the 1 percent and big corporations instead of to working families, but that’s not what good government does.”

State officials say the rebate payments could take at least eight weeks to be issued in total. If you haven’t received money from the state and believe you qualify, click here to check on the status of your possible rebate checks.

There are two possible rebates. One for income taxes, one for property taxes.

Income tax rebate

Individuals who made less than $200,000 in 2021 and are not claimed as a dependent on another return will receive $50 rebates. Couples filing jointly with incomes under $400,000 will receive $100. Tax return filers will also receive $100 per dependent they claimed on their 2021 taxes, up to three dependents.

Anyone who was an Illinois resident in 2021 and meets the income criteria is eligible. Those who filled out the 2021 IL-1040 tax form will receive their rebates automatically. Those who haven’t filed individual income tax returns and completed the form can still claim their rebate, but need to fill out an online form.

Property tax rebate

The State of Illinois is also providing property tax rebates for eligible homeowners in an amount equal to the property tax credit they qualified for on their 2021 returns, up to a maximum of $300.

To be eligible, you must have paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on your primary residence and your adjust gross income must be no more than $250,000 if filing alone or $500,000 if filing jointly. Property owners will also need to have fill out and submitted the IL-1040 form by Oct. 17 if they have not already.

For more information about eligibility for rebates, check status, or other questions, visit the 2022 State of Illinois Tax Rebates website or call 1-800 732-8866 or 217-782-3336.