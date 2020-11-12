Illinois teachers union poll finds 30 percent of members want to leave profession

ST. LOUIS – A major Illinois teachers union said more than 30 percent of its members are considering leaving the profession because of safety and stress during the pandemic.

The Illinois Education Association polled more than 1,300 members in October. Thirteen percent said they have reevaluated their career paths, 12 percent don’t want to teach anymore and ten percent are thinking about early retirement.

