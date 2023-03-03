EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A teen charged with first degree murder has been sentenced to 35-years in prison. Russean Hollis, 17, is a teen charged as an adult for a fatal shooting and firing into the direction of a crowd.

Hollis shot and killed Tashay Mathis, 42, during a drive-by in Venice, Illinois on June 25, 2022. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine says that motive for the shooting is still unclear. Mathis was with a large group of people on Sixth Street and Broadway when Hollis started firing his gun.

“It’s disturbing to see young people engaging in any type of violence, let alone violence of this magnitude,” states Haine.

The Telegraph reports that he was driving a stolen car and did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

Any prison sentence of more than 40 years for a juvenile offender in Illinois is considered a de facto life sentence.