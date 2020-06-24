Illinois teen identified as drowning victim at Indiana Dunes

PORTER, IN – SEPTEMBER 26: Derek Hough partners with The National Park Foundation to explore Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore on September 26, 2017 in Porter, Indiana. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for National Park Foundation)

CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — An Illinois teenager has been identified as the swimmer who drowned in Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park. The Porter County coroner’s office says 18-year-old Dominic Snovicky of Plainfield, Illinois, was rushed to Porter Regional Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday.

Porter Fire Chief Lewis Craig Jr. says Snovicky went underwater about 11 a.m., He was found in the water just after 12:30 p.m.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says witnesses said the teen was hit by a wave. There was a beach hazard warning for high waves and dangerous swimming conditions at the time.