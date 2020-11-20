Illinois tier three restrictions now in place

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Illinois’ tier three of their restore Illinois plan went into effect at midnight Friday, November 20.

COVID-19 cases were originally higher in Illinois’ larger cities, but now the spread is causing hospital beds to fill up across all eleven regions in the state. The tier encourages people to stay home as much as they can and avoid large gatherings. It also advises the school districts to lean on the Illinois Department of Public Health to determine their learning structure. Daycares can stay open with guidance from the Illinois Children and Family Services Department.

Tier three restrictions:

Limit in-home gatherings to household members only

All employees who can work remotely should

Outdoor sports and recreation are still allowed

Funerals are limited to 10 family members

Tier three changes affecting businesses

All bars and restaurants close by 11:00 p.m.

No indoor dining

Gyms limited to 25 percent capacity. Face covering must be worn at all times

Grocery and pharmacies may operate at 50 percent capacity

Big box and retail stores are limited to 25 percent capacity. This includes convenience stores

Gaming and casinos are closed