Illinois to provide 3 months of childcare assistance for parents looking for work

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– The Illinois governor announced a new child care initiative to help families across the state get back on their feet.

The Illinois department of health is expanding the child care assistance program eligibility to include three months of free coverage for unemployed parents who meet eligibility requirements.

The Pritzker administration is also providing bonuses of up to one thousand dollars for eligible childcare workers.

The program starts on October 1. If parents become employed or enroll in an education program before the end of the three-month period and meet all other eligibility requirements, their eligibility will continue for 12 months in total.

Families interested in applying for support through the Child Care Assistance Program, can contact their local Child Care Resource & Referral Agency (CCR&R) which can be found online at https://www.inccrra.org/about/sdasearch or by calling 1-877-202-4453 toll-free.