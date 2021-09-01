Illinois town gets its own ‘Gateway to the West’

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis is known for the Gateway Arch and an Illinois town is making its mark with some arches of its own.

Downtown Jacksonville, Ill., in central Illinois, now has its third or four steel archways according to myjournalcourier.com.

The latest arch is on the east entrance to the Jacksonville square, creating its own “gateway to the west.” The addition is part of the East State Street project which features sidewalk upgrades and parking improvements.

The paper reports the work was funded through $825,000 from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Enhancement program. There was also $600,000 from the city’s General Fund and revenue from fuel taxes.

The executive director of Jacksonville’s Main Street says the archways serve as a gateway to the town’s historic business district.

There used to be four archways on the square but they were taken down because of safety concerns. The new archways are set farther back and there are no safety concerns.