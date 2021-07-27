Illinois town relocated after Great Flood of ’93 serve as lesson for towns facing climate change

VALMEYER, Ill.– It’s been nearly 30 years since the Great Flood of ’93 and experts are still learning from that disaster. The entire town of Valmeyer was rebuilt on higher ground after the flood.

According to an article in the Christian Science Monitor, researchers say the lessons are relevant to many communities around the world facing threats of climate change.

The Christian Science Monitor published a story called, “How a river town relocated, with climate lessons for today.“

The article says Valmeyer may be a model for communities facing threats like higher seas that flood coastal communities, more frequent floods from supercharged storms, or furnace heat waves that make their accustomed homes unliveable.

The article also says last year in the United States, 1.7 million people had to flee natural disasters and many found they could not return home.

The article refers to a pullback from vulnerable areas is called “managed retreat”. One expert quoted in the article said, “Valmeyer remains a poster child of managed retreat in the U.S. up to present.”