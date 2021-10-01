Illinois trooper dies after shooting on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois State Police trooper has died after being shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago’s South Side.

A spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said the trooper was pronounced dead Friday afternoon at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

She says an autopsy will be conducted. The trooper’s name has not been released. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m.

The shooting comes on the same day that state police started beefing up patrols on expressways in response to a rash of shootings on expressways.