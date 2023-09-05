COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois State Police say that they will be conducting evening patrols during September in Madison and St. Clair Counties. They will be looking for seatbelt violations, speeding, distracted driving, criminal violations, and drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night. Troopers will have an increased presence on area interstates between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. They say the deaths are from a fatal mix of impaired driving combined with unbuckled drivers.

Illinois State Police will be conducting Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement patrols.

Plus, there will be Roadside Safety Checks in Madison and St. Clair Counties. They will also be checking to see if children are in car seats and if vehicles are up to code.

There were increased police patrols near Edwardsville from August 18th through Labor Day. They were also conducting a high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.