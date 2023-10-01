GRANITE CITY, Ill. — An Illinois State Trooper’s vehicle was hit on I-270 near the Missouri state line Saturday evening. The trooper was inside his vehicle with the emergency lights activated during the crash. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, Dwayne Samuel, 62, was not injured in the collision. He is now facing citations for Scott’s Law, improper passing of an emergency vehicle, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Scott’s Law, also known as the Move Over Law, mandates that drivers slow down and, if possible, change lanes when approaching an emergency vehicle. Its aim is to safeguard the lives of first responders and law enforcement officers.

Fines for breaking Scott’s Law range from $250 to more than $10,000 for a first offense. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.

So far this year, ISP has had 15 Move Over Law-related crashes. There were 23 violations in 2022.