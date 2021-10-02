Illinois truck driver sentenced to 15 years for impregnating Virginia girl

ABINGDON, Va. – A Cahokia Illinois truck driver was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for transporting minors across state lines and impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

David Skaggs, 33, was an over-the-road tractor-trailer operator who befriended a 15-year-old boy through Facebook. Over several months, Skaggs became acquainted with the boy’s family, including his 13-year-old sister, according to a press release on the United States Attorney’s Office website.

In 2015, Skaggs took the children on a long-distance trip from Lee County, Virginia, where they lived, to South Dakota in a tractor-trailer.

During the road trip, Skaggs bought alcohol for himself and the children, and together, they drank in the truck. That same night after the 15-year-boy went to sleep, Skaggs had sex with his 13-year-old sister, which resulted in pregnancy, according to the press release.

The girl later gave birth to Skaggs’ child.

Skaggs was sentenced in U.S. District Court for Western Virginia.

“David Skaggs befriended the victim’s family to gain their trust only to later identify and abuse the young victim after driving her halfway across the country,” Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said in the press release.

“Today’s sentence reflects the serious nature of his offense and just how serious this Justice Department approaches cases involving the abuse of children. I am grateful to the FBI, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia Department of Social Services for the professional manner in which they handled this very serious and very delicate matter.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lee County Sheriff’s Department, and Virginia Department of Social Services investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Whit D. Pierce is prosecuting the case.

“The FBI is committed to the safety and well-being of our community members, especially minors who unsuspectingly become associated with online predators and are victimized through betrayal and exploitation,” Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, Stanley M. Meador, said.

“FBI Richmond will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to identify, investigate and prosecute these criminals and provide appropriate resources for the victims. If you know of or suspect someone has inappropriate contact with a minor, please report it to law enforcement immediately.”