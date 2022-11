SPRINGFILED, Ill. – Lawmakers return to Springfield, Illinois, on Tuesday, November 29 for another veto session.

It’s the last chance to make changes to laws such as the SAFE-T Act before the new year.

The SAFE-T Act will eliminate cash bail in Illinois on January 1. It also changes rules on how detainees are held. 58 Illinois counties are suing to overturn the new law.

A hearing in the civil case is set for December 7.