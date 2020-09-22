Illinois voter registration website crashes after spike in traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois voter registration website crashed Monday. It was up and running about an hour after it went down. A spokesman says that this was not related to a cyber attack.
The website experienced a surge of traffic with roughly three times more visitors than they usually expect this close to a big election.
Latest headlines:
- Some young Mehlville School District students return to classrooms
- Pres. Trump aims to send ‘strong message’ to China in UN address
- Louisville police chief declares state of emergency for department ahead of Breonna Taylor case update
- New Hampshire man wins contest with 1-ton pumpkin
- Does the coronavirus spread easily among children?