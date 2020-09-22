Illinois voter registration website crashes after spike in traffic

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois voter registration website crashed Monday. It was up and running about an hour after it went down. A spokesman says that this was not related to a cyber attack.

The website experienced a surge of traffic with roughly three times more visitors than they usually expect this close to a big election.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News