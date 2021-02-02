Illinois warns about jury duty email scams

ILLINOIS: The United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois is warning citizens about jury duty email scams.

The court said scammers are tricking people, even out of state, into clicking a potentially harmful internet link.

Scammers are telling people they have been summoned for federal jury duty and they must click the link provided.

Illinois said federal courts do not issue jury summons through email, only by physical mail.

They also offer tips to help avoid scams:

• Do not divulge personal information or financial information to unknown

callers, including those who claim to work for a government agency.

• Jurors are never asked for credit card or banking information.

• A fine will never be imposed until after an individual has appeared in court and been given the opportunity to explain a failure to appear.

Those receiving scam jury summon emails should it to the Federal Trade Commission at ftccomplaintassistant.gov.

For more information, visit ilsd.uscourts.gov.