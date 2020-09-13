Illinois website for hunters includes safety tips and rules

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Illinois hunters looking for details on the season or regulations have a new website to consult.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources has launched a website called “Hunt Illinois.” Hunters can get details on places to hunt, along with hunting and trapping regulations, wildlife management and conservation programs.

State officials are calling it a “one-stop resource” for hunters to find just about anything they need in planning a hunt. State officials worked on the site with the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center with federal funding support.