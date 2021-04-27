Illinois woman convicted in ‘revenge porn’ case from 2016

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois woman has been convicted in a “revenge porn” case stemming from sexually explicit photos of another woman she sent family and friends after her wedding was called off. A McHenry County judge found 43-year-old Bethany Austin of Island Lake guilty Monday of felony nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

The Chicago Tribune reports Austin and her fiance canceled their wedding in 2016 after she found revealing photos another woman had sent him. Austin testified she shared the photos with a letter explaining the situation in response to her ex-fiance’s claims that she was “crazy.”

The case proceeded to trial following an Illinois Supreme Court ruling.