Illinois woman dies in car crash Saturday morning; Police investigate

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Illinois State Police are investigating a car crash that killed a 47-year-old woman Saturday morning.

The crash happened northbound on Illinois 255 near milepost 6 just before 10 a.m.

Chimanita Dodd, of Cahokia, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer when she lost control on ice, and the vehicle traveled off the lefthand side of the road. The car rolled multiple times and the driver was ejected, according to a preliminary report from the ISP.

Dodd was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.

All northbound lanes were closed for about an hour during the crash investigation.