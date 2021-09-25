Illinois woman killed after striking tractor-trailer on I-70 Saturday

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A 20-year-old woman was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday morning.

The crash happened westbound on I-70 near milepost 16.8 in Madison County, Illinois around 7:08 a.m.

Bryan Paskero, 56, Maryville, Illinois, was driving a 2015 gray dump truck tractor-trailer east on I-70 near milepost 16.8 when he entered a center turn around.

He then drove the tractor-trailer across westbound lanes to enter a construction zone when the driver of a 2009 black Volkswagen Jetta was traveling westbound and struck the dump truck tractor-trailer.

Riley Schreck, 20, Troy, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a preliminary crash report from the Illinois State Police Department. Westbound I-70 was closed for four hours during the crash investigation.

Paskero was transported to an area hospital with non-threatening-life injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.