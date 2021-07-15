Illinois woman wanted by police for exploiting elderly people

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. – Litchfield Police are looking for a woman accused of financially exploiting the elderly. Tania G. Brooks, also known as Tania G. Boerckel, was last seen in the Gillespie area of Macoupin County.

Brooks is also wanted in Macoupin County for a failure to appear in court on a theft charge.

Do you have any information about her location? Go to www.macmontcrimestoppers.com to submit a tip or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136. Any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for up to a $5,000.00 reward.