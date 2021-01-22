Illinois woman who faked breast cancer, genetic orders receive prison sentence

HIGHLAND, Ill. – An Illinois woman has received over a year in prison after she pleaded guilty to faking breast cancer and genetic orders to steal money.

According to the Southern District of Illinois Department of Justice, 35-year-old Sarah Delashmit falsely claimed she was ill and disabled to attend summits and receive money from organizations.

Delashmit committed the fraudulent acts between 2015 and 2019, but prosecutors said evidence showed she engaged in similar scams as far as 2006.

Delashmit admitted to the crimes in Oct. 2020, pleading guilty to five federal felonies.

She was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and 3 years of court supervision after her release.

As part of the sentence, the judge also ordered Delashmit to pay a $1,250 fine, forfeit

several items she received through her scheme, and make full restitution of $7,629 to the nonprofit organizations and others she defrauded.