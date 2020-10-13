Illinois woman who faked breast cancer pleads guilty to five federal felonies

HIGHLAND, Ill. – A woman pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to five federal felonies after she admitted to faking breast cancer and genetic disorders to steal money.

According to the Southern District of Illinois Department of Justice, 35-year-old Sarah Delshmit falsely claimed she was ill and disabled to attend summits and receive money from organizations.

In October 2015 and March 2016, Delsmit said she pretended to be diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and spinal muscular atrophy to attend Camp Summit, a nonprofit camp in Texas that serves individuals with disabilities.

Camp Summit awarded Delashmit a spot as a camper and over $2,500 in financial aid.

At the camp, Delashmit used a wheelchair to pretend she couldn’t walk. She also used others to assist her in activities such as bathing and getting dressed.

Court documents say Delashmit also admitted to posing as a breast cancer survivor to defraud the Young Survival Coalition, a New York-based nonprofit organization serving young adults diagnosed with cancer.

In 2017 and 2018, Delashmit was given over $1,000 in financial benefits and donated items, taking away money from real cancer survivors.

She then admitted to making false statements to a credit card company and internet retailer to fraudulently obtain a $4,500 triathlon bicycle.

Altogether, Delashmit admitted to four counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud. She is facing up to 20 years in prison with a fine of up to $250,000 on each charge.

The sentencing will be held on Jan. 19, 2021 at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis.