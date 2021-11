An associate sorting donations at a Goodwill in Tuscon, Arizona, came across a Purple Heart medal in a box of housewares. Now Goodwill is looking for the recipient’s family to reunite them with the prestigious medal. Full credit: Goodwill Industries, Southern Arizona

ST. LOUIS – A new mission was announced in Illinois Tuesday to return 11 Purple Heart medals to their rightful owners.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs will head the operation. The medals were submitted to his office for safekeeping. They will be returned to their owners as part of the Unclaimed Property Program, also known as I-Cash or missing money.

