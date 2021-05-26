Illinoisans being targeted by email and text scams: ‘Do not click the link’

ILLINOIS -The Illinois Secretary of State is warning residents about a new text and email scan. If you received one of the messages, do not click the link and do not give any information.

Secretary Jesse White says the messages are claiming to be from the Secretary of State’s office seeking personal information to defraud Illinoisans.

White says the scammers even copies the from the Illinois Secretary of State. In some instances, the scammers copy the Secretary of State website logos and masthead to appear official.

Secretary of State’s office says they will never requests personal information like a Social Security number through text message or email.

To protect your personal information, White offers these steps:

Delete emails and texts that promise or offer access to driver’s licenses or state ID cards, and do not click on any links contained in those emails or text messages. They may place malware on your devices. Hang up on any calls, including robocalls, which ask individuals to take immediate action or provide personally identifiable information such as your Social Security number or bank account number. Ask to use other types of identifiers besides your Social Security number. Keep your software up to date including your phone and computer operating systems and antivirus protection programs. Most phones, computers, and antivirus software can be set to update automatically when new software versions are released.

If you have questions about text message scams or identity theft, call the Illinois Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotline at 800-386-5438 (Chicago), 800-243-0618 (Springfield) or 800-243-0607 (Carbondale).