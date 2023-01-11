SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Several sheriff’s offices in Illinois are openly defying the state’s new assault weapons ban.

One day after passing the ban in Illinois, several law enforcement agencies said they won’t enforce the new gun ban, citing it as a clear violation of the Second Amendment. That includes sheriff’s offices in both Greene and Macoupin counties, as well as Monroe County.

In response, Governor J.B. Pritzker is threatening to fire police for not enforcing the ban.

“The fact is, that yes, there are, of course, people who are trying to politically grandstand, who want to make a name for themselves, by claiming they will not comply,” he said. “But, the reality is that the state police is responsible for enforcement, as are all law enforcement, all across this state and they will, in fact, do their job, or they won’t be in their job.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Illinois State Rifle Association has posted a statement online saying in plans to sue the state to get the law overturned.

The controversial law has supporters who say it will help make the state safer. But opponents are calling the measure unconstitutional.

“We’re very blessed to have the type of law enforcement we have here in Monroe County with our sheriff. He’s worried about, he’s taking care of us the people,” said Leon Kohlmer of Waterloo.

The ban took effect immediately after it was signed Tuesday night, making it now illegal to sell assault weapons in the state.

The legislation also limits the sale of large-capacity ammunition magazines.

Long gun magazines can’t have more than 10 rounds, and handgun magazines are limited to 15 rounds.

“How do you police it? I don’t think they can police it. They can’t police for what the problem we have now is crime,” said Jeff Talbot of Waterloo. “So, they need to concentrate on crime, not worry about law-abiding citizens carrying guns.”

“I want to have my weapons in my house. And just because a magazine that might have more than five rounds in or 10 rounds, whatever it is, I’m not sure, it doesn’t make a damn bit of difference,” Kohlmer said.

Several suits are expected to be filed in federal court next week.