Income tax extension for Illinois tornado victims

CHICAGO – Illinois residents in counties affected by the Dec. 10, 2021 tornadoes have been granted a one-month extension to file and pay their income taxes.

Taxpayers who live or have a business in Bond, Cass, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, and Shelby counties now have until May 16 to file individual or business returns or make payments. This includes 2021 individual income tax returns due on April 18, as well as various 2021 business returns normally due on March 15 and April 18.

“Residents who live or have a business in the impacted area won’t have to worry about incurring penalties and interest on their state or federal tax deadlines until May, giving them additional time to gather essential paperwork and get their affairs in order on the road to rebuild,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said Thursday.

Affected taxpayers also have until the May 16 deadline to make quarterly estimated income tax payments due on Jan. 18 and April 18 without incurring penalties.

In addition, no penalties will be assessed on the quarterly withholding income tax returns normally due on Jan. 31 and May 2, 2022, provided they are filed by the May 16 deadline, nor on late payments of withholding income tax due between Dec. 10 and Dec. 26, as long as the required payments were made by Dec. 27, 2021.

If filing a return via postal mail, taxpayers should write “Tornado-December 2021” on the top of their returns in red. If filing electronically, taxpayers must notify the department that their return will be delayed by emailing REV.DisasterRelief@Illinois.gov. They should provide their full name, account number (if using a Social Security number, only include the last four digits), mailing address, and an estimate of when they believe they can file or pay their taxes.