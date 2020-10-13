Indiana among states added to Chicago’s emergency travel order

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials updated the city’s emergency travel order Tuesday and added Indiana, New Mexico and Rhode Island.

The full list now includes

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Starting Friday, anyone arriving from the newly-added states will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in Chicago, or they could face fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.

Also Tuesday, Illinois marked a somber milestone as health officials said the state has surpassed 9,000 total deaths due to coronavirus.

