BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A woman is behind bars after her child died from apparent head injuries earlier this month in Belleville.

Prosecutors have charged the infant’s mother, 25-year-old Peanina Porter, with first-degree murder, child endangerment and obstructing justice in the case.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Porter’s seven-month-old son died around April 21 due to “craniocerebral injuries.” It’s unclear what exactly led up to the child’s death, but court documents state that Porter acted “without lawful justification” and “Created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm” to her son.

Authorities arrested Porter without incident on April 24. She is jailed in St. Clair County on a $1 million bond. The case will also be prosecuted in St. Clair County.