Accused murderer escapes Macoupin County Jail

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Macoupin County are looking for an East Alton man who escaped from the county jail late Sunday night.

According to Kim Dugan, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department, William Kavanaugh escaped from the Macoupin County Jail around 10 p.m.

Dugan said Kavanaugh obtained access to a closet, crawled through the ceiling, and then got out through a second-story window.

Surveillance video shows Kavanaugh running south from the jail.

Investigators believe another inmate helped Kavanaugh with his escape.

Deputies described Kavanaugh as a white male, standing 5’11 and weighing 210 pounds, with a medium build, red hair, and brown eyes.

Kavanaugh is considered dangerous, Dugan said.

According to the Enquirer-Democrat, Kavanaugh was previously charged with three counts of first-degree murder for a January 2015 homicide.

Anyone with information on Kavanaugh’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department at 217-854-3135 or your local law enforcement agency.