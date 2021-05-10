Investigation of body found in Madison County shifts to Georgia

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The investigation into the death of 33-year-old Tykeisha Dixon is now being led by authorities in Georgia.

Dixon’s body was found in Madison County Saturday morning. Her body was found in the middle of the roadway near Illinois Route 143 and Goshen Road.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said a coordinated investigation determined Dixon was shot in Atlanta on May 6.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated and began the investigation. Detectives identified Dixon on Sunday. They determined she and her husband, Luther Henderson, were reported missing from Roswell, Georgia.

“We definitely suspect foul play,” said Capt. David Vucich, Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Vucich said the investigation is now being led by authorities in Georgia. He declined to comment on how Dixon died or if Henderson was considered a suspect. As of Monday afternoon, investigators found no connection between Dixon, Henderson, and Madison County.

Vucich said in situations where multiple jurisdictions are involved, the jurisdiction where an incident took place or where most of the witnesses are located is where a case typically shifts.

He declined to comment on the status of the investigation and referred questions to the Atlanta Police Department.

As of Monday evening, the Atlanta Police Department had no information about Henderson’s status or if any arrests had been made. A spokesperson responded to a request for information with an email stating, “Investigators are gathering information and working to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide and to identify anyone involved in the incident. At this time, the investigation continues.”