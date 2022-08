EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – An investigation is underway Monday morning after authorities found a 49-year-old woman’s body in East St. Louis.

Her body was found on Gaty Avenue Saturday morning. The St. Clair County Coroner identified her as Harriet Shilders from St. Louis. Authorities have not yet said how she died.

