COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Illinois State Police plan to hold a news briefing on how firearm enforcement went across the state earlier this summer.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly will speak about the period from June 16 to July 31. Additionally, he will bring up southern Illinois-specific statistics. East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry will also speak.

ISP said they are working “to bring people into compliance with firearms laws and keep firearms out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or others.

The news briefing will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at ISP District 11 Headquarters in Collinsville, Illinois.