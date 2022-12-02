EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Ameren Illinois helped light the Christmas tree in East St. Louis on Friday.

East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III and officials from Ameren Illinois assisted to light the star on top of the city’s 32-foot-tall Christmas tree. The mayor rode in an Ameren double bucket truck to light the star.

“It represents a new brightness,” Eastern III said. “It’s like that lantern that you see out in the sea when you can’t see the fog. That lantern or lighthouse is what this tree represents. A new beginning here in the city of East St. Louis.”

Ameren Illinois’ energy efficiency team donated 80 LED lights to the city.

“These lights are brilliant and energy efficient,” said Paula Nixon with Ameren Illinois. “When we heard that the city of East St. Louis was putting up their lights for the second year, we wanted to make sure it was a little brighter, a little brilliant this year. What a perfect opportunity to assist them.”