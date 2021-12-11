‘I’ve been blessed’ Some in Edwardsville recall a close call with a tornado

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – People whose homes were along the path of the deadly tornado consider themselves lucky that it wasn’t worse for them.

Just a mile or two away from the Amazon warehouse are homes and businesses that have also been ravished by the tornado. Homes up and down Sand Road in Edwardsville, Illinois have been completely destroyed. Some of them are flattened to the ground. Big, sturdy trees are uprooted with some falling onto homes and others thrown around by the strong winds.

The reality of the damage shocked many residents when they walked out of their homes this morning. Susie Makler has been living in her home on Sand Road for 45 years. She says she and her husband were scared, but they held each other and prayed. Somehow their house was spared from any severe damage.

Makler’s family and friends showed up early Saturday morning to help clean up. She says they’ll move forward and consider themselves some of the lucky ones.

“I’ve been blessed. As I said, the power of prayer always helps. My house was okay, and I was okay, and we’re okay. That’s all that counts cause everything else can be cleaned, picked up, and bought, said Susie Makler.

You can see debris and pieces of the building from the Amazon warehouse mixed in in yards. Clean-up will take time, but I know this community will come together and bounce back.