SPRINGFIERLD, Ill. – Governor J.B. Pritzker’s second term begins Monday, January 9.

Pritzker and other statewide office holders will be sworn on Monday morning. Ceremonies at the Bank of Springfield Center are set to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Last November, Pritzker easily won another four years in office, beating republican challenger Darren Bailey by more than ten percentage points.