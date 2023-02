EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Governor J.B. Pritzker visits East St. Louis Thursday.

He’ll visit the Vivian Adams Early Childhood Center and meet with officials from the East St. Louis school district. During his budget address, the governor proposed free pre-school for Illinois students by 2027.

He calls it the ‘Smart Start’ program. Governor Pritzker proposed investing $440 million in the program in the coming year.