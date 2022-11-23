WATERLOO, Ill. — There are still 19 cards available for the Queen of Hearts drawing that took place last night, which has a current value of $768,837. Since no one seems to have found the card to unlock the jackpot, more and more people are joining the lottery.

The drawing took place on Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. The next drawing is on November 29, and it will be at Outsiders on Market Street in Waterloo.

Players of Quenn of Hearts can buy more chances to draw a card. If their number is drawn from the jar, they have the opportunity to draw the Queen of Hearts from a deck of playing cards. They get the jackpot if they find the queen. If they don’t draw the Queen of Hearts, then the player gets $500, and the game will proceed as normal.