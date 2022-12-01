CHICAGO – A man living in the Metro East region of Southern Illinois is facing child pornography charges.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office charged 24-year-old Jerry Newby Jr. in the Jersey County Circuit Court with five counts of dissemination of child pornography. A judge set Newby’s bond at $1 million.

Newby, originally from Brighton, Illinois, was living in Wood River at the time of his arrest.

A task force comprised of state AG investigators, agents from U.S. Secret Service Chicago Field Office, Jersey County deputies, and officers with the Brighton and Wood River police departments searched Newby’s home on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Authorities discovered evidence of child porn and took Newby into custody without incident.